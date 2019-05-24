Woman ejected from vehicle in crash on Mountain View Corridor

Posted 2:11 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:27PM, May 24, 2019

Happening Now

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman was flown to a hospital after a crash on Mountain View Corridor, and police said one driver appears to have run a red light.

Sgt. Dan Roberts with West Jordan Police said the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Mountain View Corridor at 9995 South.

One vehicle ran a red light and collided with another car. The driver of the car that ran a red light was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was flown to a hospital. Specific details about her injuries were not immediately available.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.