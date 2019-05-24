× Woman ejected from vehicle in crash on Mountain View Corridor

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A woman was flown to a hospital after a crash on Mountain View Corridor, and police said one driver appears to have run a red light.

Sgt. Dan Roberts with West Jordan Police said the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. on Mountain View Corridor at 9995 South.

One vehicle ran a red light and collided with another car. The driver of the car that ran a red light was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

She was flown to a hospital. Specific details about her injuries were not immediately available.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.