SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation warns a “road weather” situation in South Salt Lake could cause delays for some drivers.

A UDOT traffic camera shows the road is flooded 3300 S and 400 W, but cars are still proceeding carefully through the area.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.