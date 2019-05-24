Two 19-week old puppies are ready for their new homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Couple weeks ago you met our Pet of the Week Mona, a mama chihuahua who had recently given birth to a litter of puppies.

Now, two of those pups are ready for forever homes of their own.

Meet Millie and Billie! They're 19 week old girls, chihuahua mixes and current on all vaccinations and even fixed!

Both are good with other dogs, kids and probably cats too!

They're working on their potty training and would love to go to a home with another dog.

They can be adopted together, but they don't need to.

Their adoption fee is $300 each.

For more information please visit: hearts4paws.org.