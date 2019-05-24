Tooele Police ask for public’s help identifying man in voyeurism case

Posted 10:30 am, May 24, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele Police hope someone can help them identify a man wanted for questioning in a voyeurism case.

A Tooele PD spokesman said the voyeurism was reported Tuesday evening at a Deseret Industries store.

Police said an unidentified male stuck a cellphone into a stall in the women’s bathroom at the store.

Anyone with information on the person or the vehicle in the photos (above) is urged to call Det. Ross Mableson at 435-882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 #1.

Tips can also be submitted via text message. Text the tip information and the keyword “TOOELETIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.