Tooele Police ask for public’s help identifying man in voyeurism case

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele Police hope someone can help them identify a man wanted for questioning in a voyeurism case.

A Tooele PD spokesman said the voyeurism was reported Tuesday evening at a Deseret Industries store.

Police said an unidentified male stuck a cellphone into a stall in the women’s bathroom at the store.

Anyone with information on the person or the vehicle in the photos (above) is urged to call Det. Ross Mableson at 435-882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 #1.

Tips can also be submitted via text message. Text the tip information and the keyword “TOOELETIPS” to 274637 (CRIMES).