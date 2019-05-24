Suicidal man shot by police pointed gun at them, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVERDALE, Utah -- Riverdale Police have released new information on an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning.

Police responded to Cherry Creek Apartments at 1551 W. Riverdale Road on reports of a suicidal man late Wednesday night.

Officers attempted to peacefully resolve the situation for approximately one hour, according to a press release. The man was armed, and at one point pointed a gun at officers. They feared for their lives, the release states, and one officer fired shots, striking the man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured.

Weber County Attorney’s Office Critical Incident Task Force responded to the scene to investigate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK. Utahns can also visit Hope4Utah and the Suicide Prevention Resource Center for additional resources. You can also download the SafeUT app for instant, confidential crisis services.