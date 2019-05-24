Special Courses is a food drug that is Veteran owned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, what better way to celebrate our Veterans than with a Veteran-owned food truck?

That's exactly what Special Courses is. James Veylupek is the owner and chef and he's a Veteran. He also has an employee who he served with in the Utah Army National Guard, and another employee who was in the Marines. A third employee just joined the Army and will be leaving for basic training in August. Other employees have family members who are Veterans.

James whipped up a dessert that will be easy for you to make for Memorial Day cookouts and picnics!

SAND BAG

8 Cups Mini Marshmallows

½ stick butter

12 cups Cinnamon Toasters cereal

For more information please visit: specialcourses.com.