SLC police cleared in use of deadly force in November 2018 death of Cody Belgard

Posted 11:30 am, May 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:13PM, May 24, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — Four officers and a detective with the Salt Lake City Police Department will not face criminal charges for their use of deadly force in the November 2018 death of Cody Belgard.

“In short, paying ‘careful attention to the facts and circumstances’ of this case, and considering the totality of the evidence and reasonable inferences to be withdrawn therefrom, we conclude that Detective Chow, and Officer Masters, Sorenson, Sanders and Silva’s use of deadly force likely falls within the definition of ‘justification’ set forth in Utah law,” a report from Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill’s office said.

The shooting unfolded the night of November 9, as police were looking for a suspect vehicle that had fled from them a few days prior.

Officers found that car and cornered the suspect and a woman in the parking lot of a Sugar House strip mall.

Related Story
Family reacts after Salt Lake City Police release video from fatal officer-involved shooting

The female passenger complied with the officers, but Belgard did not.

Belgard rammed one police cruiser and nearly hit an officer before fleeing the scene, then raced south toward the Murray area before returning to his neighborhood in Rose Park.

When Belgard returned to Rose Park, multiple officers surrounded him and gave him multiple orders to show his hands and comply.

According to police, Belgard remained non-compliant, and one of the officers believed he spotted a gun.

After more orders to comply, five of the officers opened fire. Belgard was hit at least twice and died a short time later from his injuries.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.