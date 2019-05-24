× Simple burger recipe for Memorial Day cookouts

How do you grill your burger? Big Johnson’s BBQ showed us the right way — starting with the grill — make it a Traeger.

Then, choose a Wagyu Beef from Snake River Farms (you can get it at your local Harmons).

Season it with salt and pepper to taste, and Coffee Rub by Traeger.

Big Johnson’s BBQ recommends using a mold to shape it, so it’s big and juicy!

Cook on the Traeger Grill by reverse seering (on the smoker to 110 degrees internal temp), then take the burgers off, rest the meat and then crank the grill as hot as it will go. Put the burgers on for a few minutes on each side.

Build your burger with your favorite fixins’ and enjoy!

For more information visit: traegergrills.com.