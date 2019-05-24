Serrano Lime Grilled Chicken Thighs with Avocado and Scallions

Posted 12:05 pm, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:26PM, May 24, 2019

Serves 4

 

¼ cup lime juice

1 serrano chile, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 limes, halved

2 avocados, halved and pitted

3 bunches scallions

Kosher salt

Flakey sea salt

Aleppo pepper

¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

 

For Chicken:

Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl with ¼ cup olive oil. Season chicken with kosher salt place in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the marinade and allow to sit at room temperature for 20-40 minutes (or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator).

 

Preheat your grill for 10 minutes. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 7 minutes per side.

 

For Limes, Scallions, and Avocado:

Grill limes cut side down until caramelized, about 3 minutes. Toss scallions with ½ tablespoon oil and salt, grill until softened and charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Rub cut side of avocado with remaining oil and grill cut side down about 1 minute. Drizzle avocado with olive oil, sprinkle with flakey salt and Aleppo pepper.

 

Serve chicken with limes, scallions, avocado and cilantro.

Sponsor: Roth Living

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.