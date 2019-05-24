Serrano Lime Grilled Chicken Thighs with Avocado and Scallions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

¼ cup lime juice

1 serrano chile, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 limes, halved

2 avocados, halved and pitted

3 bunches scallions

Kosher salt

Flakey sea salt

Aleppo pepper

¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped

For Chicken:

Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl with ¼ cup olive oil. Season chicken with kosher salt place in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the marinade and allow to sit at room temperature for 20-40 minutes (or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator).

Preheat your grill for 10 minutes. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 7 minutes per side.

For Limes, Scallions, and Avocado:

Grill limes cut side down until caramelized, about 3 minutes. Toss scallions with ½ tablespoon oil and salt, grill until softened and charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Rub cut side of avocado with remaining oil and grill cut side down about 1 minute. Drizzle avocado with olive oil, sprinkle with flakey salt and Aleppo pepper.

Serve chicken with limes, scallions, avocado and cilantro.

Sponsor: Roth Living