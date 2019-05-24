Serrano Lime Grilled Chicken Thighs with Avocado and Scallions

Serves 4
¼ cup lime juice
1 serrano chile, minced
4 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon sugar
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tablespoons Worcestershire
¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs
2 limes, halved
2 avocados, halved and pitted
3 bunches scallions
Kosher salt
Flakey sea salt
Aleppo pepper
¼ cup cilantro, coarsely chopped
For Chicken:
Combine the first 6 ingredients in a large bowl with ¼ cup olive oil. Season chicken with kosher salt place in a large resealable plastic bag. Add the marinade and allow to sit at room temperature for 20-40 minutes (or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator).
Preheat your grill for 10 minutes. Grill the chicken until cooked through, about 7 minutes per side.
For Limes, Scallions, and Avocado:
Grill limes cut side down until caramelized, about 3 minutes. Toss scallions with ½ tablespoon oil and salt, grill until softened and charred in spots, about 2 minutes. Rub cut side of avocado with remaining oil and grill cut side down about 1 minute. Drizzle avocado with olive oil, sprinkle with flakey salt and Aleppo pepper.
Serve chicken with limes, scallions, avocado and cilantro.
