× Patriotic Rice Krispie Treats that can be ready in 17 minutes

Need a quick dessert for your Memorial Day get-together? Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie says this one can be ready in just 17 minutes.

Patriotic Rice Krispie Treats

Ingredients

1 Tbsp butter

1 16oz package mini marshmallows

8 C rice krispie cereal

12 oz white chocolate chips

patriotic sprinkles for garnish

Instructions

Coat 15×10 glass baking dish with cooking spray.

Set aside.

In a large plastic microwaveable bowl place butter and mini marshmallows, microwave 1 minute, stir, microwave 30 seconds, stir well.

If not completely melted microwave 15 seconds more.

Stir in half rice krispies; mix well.

Stir in remaining rice krispies; mix until well coated.

Pour into baking dish, lightly wet hand with water and press flat into pan.

Allow to cool completely.

Invert onto cutting board or piece of parchment paper and give it a giggle to remove treats.

Cut rice krispie treats into 1 inch thick strips, cut strips in half lengthwise.

In a small microwave dish melt white chocolate for 30 seconds, stir well, microwave 15 seconds more, stir until smooth.

Take each treat and cover 3/4 the way with white chocolate.

Return to parchment paper and add sprinkles.

Let cool completely.

Then cover airtight until serving and enjoy!

For more recipe ideas please visit: cookingwithruthie.com.