Our ‘Teacher of the Month’ is patient and kind, a real “child whisperer”

Every month Cyprus Credit Union celebrates one of the amazing teachers in our state. This month a first grade teacher was nominated for being patient and kind.

Mrs. Christie Clayburn is a first grade teacher at Jordan Hills Elementary in West Jordan. She was nominated by mom Kellie Larsen who says her daughter struggled with going to school. She says Mrs. Clayburn would take the time to comfort the child, even when she was in tears. Kellie says, "The kids are so lucky to have her. She will go above and beyond to help out in any way she can. She deserves recognition for being so sweet and holding it together through all the rough times. I am in school to be a teacher and I can only hope I will do as good of a job as she is doing. I can`t thank her enough for all she has done."

Mrs. Clayburn has been teaching for 34 years, the last 13 at Jordan Hills. She has experience in teaching special education and is fluent in Spanish.

She was awarded with a big check from Cyprus Credit Union; $500 to spend on her class and $500 for herself.

If you know a deserving teacher who goes above and beyond, help us recognize them as Cyprus Credit Union's "Teacher of the Month". Go to fox13now.com and click on "contests". There you nominate a teacher to win prizes up to $1,000 from Cyrpus Credit Union. Complete the nomination form and tell us why your teacher should win!

For more information please visit: cypruscu.com.