In SLC mayor’s race, Mendenhall pledges to fix potholes

SALT LAKE CITY — Erin Mendenhall is making potholes a pledge in her campaign for mayor.

The Salt Lake City councilwoman announced this week she plans to speed up the process to fix potholes, if she is elected. It would be similar to how the city rapidly responds to graffiti reports.

“I know that as Mayor if I fix potholes it means working families spend less time and money on flat tires and car alignments. Better transportation infrastructure will also help local businesses thrive,” Mendenhall said in a statement. “Common sense and basic tenets of fiscal responsibility tell us that not paying regular maintenance bills is no way to manage our city. Even with the bold investments we made last year, we still have a long way to go to deal with deferred maintenance, but I intend to get us back on track.”

Last year, FOX 13 reported that two-thirds of the city’s roads were graded as poor or failing. Voters approved an $87 million bond to repair roads and massive construction projects are under way.

Mendenhall is among nine candidates seeking to replace Mayor Jackie Biskupski, who is not seeking re-election.