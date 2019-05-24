How you can honor loved ones who have passed on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memorial Day is a time to remember loved ones who have passed. It is one of the most beautiful times of the year to visit cemeteries like Larkin.

Larkin Mortuary's annual Memorial Day service was started 20 years ago as a way to help people honor their loved ones who have passed.

Services are on Monday, May 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery at 1950 East 10600 South in Sandy. There will be speakers, a flag service with the 855th Cadet Win Honor Guard, bagpipes and drums and refreshments.

Larkin is the largest funeral provider and mortuary in the state, operating four locations throughout the Wasatch Front. Larkin provides three different services - cremation, funeral and personalization.

Larkin is the only Utah mortuary to own and operate a full vertical suite of services including flowers (The Rose Shop), vault and marker manufacturing (Rocky Mountain Monument and Vault Corporation), cemeteries, funeral services and weddings (Le Jardin).

For more information please visit: larkincares.com.