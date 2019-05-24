Going to a BBQ today? This Mac ‘n Cheese recipe is sure to please

This Mac ‘N Cheese recipe with a twist, by Cayt’s Meats and Meals, is sure to be a crowd pleaser, and it’s super-easy to make!

You can prepare it on a smoker or on the stove!

In a big pot, bring 6 cups of chicken (or vegetable) broth to a boil.

Add 1 pound of pasta and 1 jar of green salsa right into the water.

Add 2 Tbsp. stone ground mustard or Tobasco to give it some spice.

Boil 10 minutes or to al dente stage.

Dump in 8 cups of cheese (Cayt uses sharp cheddar, medium cheddar and parmesan).

Add half a cube of butter in to the mix.

You can find more from Cayt on Facebook: Cayt’s Meats and Meals.

