Experts expect congestion on roads, at airports for Memorial Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An estimated 43 million Americans are expected to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend, and thousands of Utahns will be among them.

The American Automobile Association states that 43 million is up from last year’s number by about 1.5 million.

According to AAA, if you want to avoid the crowds then late Friday afternoon is the worst time to leave for your trip, as commuters and holiday travelers will combine to congest roads.

For those planning to travel by air, passengers should plan to arrive at Salt Lake City International Airport early to give themselves extra time to get through security.

AAA also states Anaheim, the home of Disneyland, is expected to be one of the busiest spots for the holiday weekend.