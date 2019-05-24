× Elote (Mexican Street Corn) recipe

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s Food & Drug shared an easy recipe you can make for any Memorial Day gathering.

Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Ingredients

8 ears corn, shucked, oiled and seasoned with salt and pepper

8 skewers

½ c. mayonnaise

¼ c. Mexican crema, or substitute sour cream

1 tsp. garlic, minced

Juice and zest of 1 lime

1 tsp. Tajin seasoning

1 c. grated Cotija cheese or Queso Fresco, grated parmesan can also be used

Cilantro leaves and extra Tajin seasoning for garnish

Directions

1. Make the cream mixture by adding the mayo, crema, garlic, Tajin seasoning, and lime juice and zest to a mixing bowl. Using a whisk, mix to combine. Set aside.

2. Put the cheese in a shallow dish or plate. The cooked corn will be rolled in this later.

3. Put the corn on skewers and on a grill preheated to medium high, cook the corn about 2 minutes per side or until it starts to char. Remove from the grill.

4. Using a spatula or knife, slather the cream mixture over the corn while it`s hot. Next roll the corn in the cheese to coat. Sprinkle the corn with a little more Tajin seasoning and top with a few cilantro leaves. Enjoy.

For more information visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.