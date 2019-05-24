× Easy recipe for Smoked Buttery Shrimp (it only uses 6 ingredients)

Chef Dan Phelps from Learning to Smoke says this is an easy recipe for Smoked Buttery Shrimp you can make in less than one hour and with only six ingredients.

PREP TIME

15 minutes

COOK TIME

25 minutes

TOTAL TIME

40 minutes

Ingredients

15 large shrimp

1/2 Cup (aka- 1 stick) butter

1 clove garlic, minced

2 sticks Rosemary

1 Tablespoon seasoning of your choice

1/4 lemon, squeezed

Instructions

Rinse shrimp, devein, de-shell as needed

Apply seasoning

In a bowl, melt one stick of butter. Once melted, add minced garlic

Grab an 8×8 foil pan, place shrimp in three rows (see pic above)

Pour butter and garlic mix onto shrimp. Squeeze 1/4 of a lemon into pan and place the two sticks of rosemary in between the three rows of shrimp.

Get smoker up to 275F with pecan wood. Once ready, place pan in grill over indirect heat for 20-25 minutes. Shrimp will turn an orangish color when finished.

Find more great recipes at: learningtosmoke.com.