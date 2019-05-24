× Chance the Rapper tweets plea for help to find his aunt a new kidney

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper tweeted a plea for help Thursday, telling his over 8 million followers that his aunt is in desperate need of a kidney.

“My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney,” the tweet said.

The rapper said his family has exhausted all options and have been on the waitlist for years. His aunt’s blood type is O-positive.

“My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God,” the tweet said.

The rapper said anyone interested in helping can get a blood test or physical done to see if they are a match.