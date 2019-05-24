× 5 Cooking hacks to save you time in the kitchen

You don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen while your family is out enjoying Memorial Day!

Chef Todd Leonard from UVU Culinary Arts joined us with some hacks to save you time!

#1 You can use a classic vegetable peeler in both directions, making it go faster. Todd’s tip: invest in a good peeler! Also, peel over a piece of saran wrap for easy clean up.

#2 How to chop a green pepper. Cut off the bottom, cut off the top and come back around and cut to the middle. Then it’s all ready to chop! Todd’s tip: fold your fingers in and use them as a knife guard (you won’t cut yourself that way).

#3 Need lemon zest? Buy a zester and add instant flavor to any dish. Todd’s tip: you can also use it for parmesan cheese.

#4 Cutting up a cantaloupe. Cut the ends off, stand it up on one end and peel the whole melon from top to bottom. Then slice it in half, scoop it out and dice it up.

#5 Lettuce is used all the time! But you can have a Caesar Salad in no time if you slice right down the vein!

Kitchen and cooking hacks are part of the Skills Class at UVU Culinary Arts. You can learn more and find out how to register at: uvu.edu.