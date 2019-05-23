West Wendover man jailed for kidnapping, attempted murder of Utah woman

Posted 11:05 am, May 23, 2019, by

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. — A West Wendover, Nev. man has been booked into the Elko County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, battery and the attempted murder of a Utah woman.

Ivan Abarca, 33, is accused of taking the woman by force from her home in Utah to a home in West Wendover, holding her by force, striking her with weights and trying to force her to jump out of a second-floor window.

Police responded to the West Wendover home on May 15 after receiving a report of domestic violence.

“Upon arrival the officers could hear sounds and voices coming from within the residence that lead them to believe a female was being threatened and restrained,” a news release from West Wendover Police said.

The woman gave police a brief statement before she was taken to a hospital in Salt Lake City for treatment of her injuries. After she was released, she gave police further information that prompted a domestic violence charge to be upgraded to attempted to murder.

Abarca denied hurting the woman and claimed her injuries were self-inflicted, the news release said.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.