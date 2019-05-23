× Vernal resident accused of aggravated murder in death of 3-year-old

VERNAL, Utah — A Vernal resident was arrested Thursday in connection with the suspicious death of a 3-year-old child.

A news release from Vernal Police said McKenley Yadon, 24, was arrested following an investigation into the suspicious death, which police said occurred on March 14.

Yadon has been booked into the Uintah County Jail and faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder and a second-degree felony charge of child abuse.

