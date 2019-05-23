Utah’s governor rips feds on medical cannabis saying ‘they ought to be ashamed’

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s governor lashed out at Congress for not doing anything about medical cannabis.

At his monthly news conference on KUED, the governor was asked by FOX 13 about a new state policy to treat medical cannabis like any other prescription drug. Gov. Herbert replied that the state was basically forced to make these decisions because the federal government has yet to declassify marijuana from being a schedule I drug.

“That’s at the feet of the federal government for their lack of action and attention to this issue,” he said. “Putting the states now in an awkward position of following the will of the people who want to have access to medical cannabis and yet, there’s the potential of violation of the law and banking laws because of inaction by the federal government. They ought to be ashamed.”

The governor vented at the slow pace of the federal government on marijuana.

Utah’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing announced it will take no action against anyone who is legally using medical cannabis and will treat it like any other prescription drug. Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, who chairs the Health & Human Services Committee, told FOX 13 he believes that would also apply to private employers, meaning they could not fire someone who is using under the terms of the law.