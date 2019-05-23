UTA releases video from fatal FrontRunner crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OREM, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority has released video footage taken from the FrontRunner train that hit a passenger car last week in Orem.

The footage (above) shows the front of the car stopped on train tracks at 400 S and 1843 W before the train strikes the vehicle.

"All indications are, at this time, that the warning signals were all functioning properly and the arm at the crossing gate was down and in position," UTA spokesman Carl Arky told FOX 13 on May 16, the date of the crash.

A UTA Police spokesman said the impact of the crash forced the car to roll down the side of an embankment and the victim had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The man in the car suffered extremely critical injuries and died later that day. No one aboard the train was hurt.

