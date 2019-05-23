One dead, one critically injured in head-on crash in Summit Co.

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A 63-year-old woman died and a 31-year-old man was critically injured Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Summit County.

The crash occurred at 4650 W Browns Canyon Rd., and the Summit County Sheriff's Office first received word of the crash at 8:46 a.m.

A westbound 2012 Toyota Camry veered into the eastbound lane of traffic and collided with a 2008 Toyota Highlander, according to preliminary information gathered by the Sheriff's Office.

The Camry driver, a woman from Oakley, died at the scene. The Highlander driver, of Peoa, was taken to a Salt Lake City-area hospital with critical injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Watch FOX 13 for updates.

