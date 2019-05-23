Light Flan recipe: this light version of a typically high-fat dessert is as good as the original

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You'll be surprised how easily you can make flan at home, if you use Chef Mary from SelectHealth's recipe. It's a light version of the typically high-fat dessert, and it's every bit as good as the original!

This recipe only uses 2 cups fat-free half and half at 320 calories and 0 fat rather than regular half and half which has 630 calories and 56 grams of fat per 2 cups. Also, the sugar was reduced.

LIGHT FLAN

Cooking Times

Serves: 6 2/3 cup servings

Ingredients

cooking spray, non-aerosol or regular

1/3 cup sugar for caramelizing and ½ cup plus 2 tbsp. sugar for the custard

1 tbsp. gluten-free cornstarch

4 extra large eggs

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 tsp. almond extract

¼ tsp. fresh ground nutmeg

pinch salt - optional

2 cups fat-free half and half

1. Lightly spray six 6 to 8-oz custard cups, or 1 to 1.5-quart round custard/souffle dish with cooking spray and place in a 13 x 9 x 2-inch baking pan. Use a roasting pan for the larger dish.

2. On medium heat, add 1/3 cup sugar and 1 tbsp. water to a small heavy saucepan. Stir until dissolved. Boil syrup gently until light to medium amber in color. Stir only to break any clumps of sugar (8 minutes). Immediately pour into cups or dish, tilting so caramel semi-coats bottom(s). Don`t let sugar turn a dark coffee color!

3. Preheat oven to 325 F. Blend remaining sugar with cornstarch. In a 2-quart bowl, whisk sugar with eggs, extracts, and nutmeg until combined. Gently blend in half and half. Pour custard through a small sieve into prepared cups or dish. Pour enough hot water into baking pan to come halfway up sides of cups or dish.

4. Bake cups 40 to 45 minutes; 60 to 70 minutes for a larger dish, or until flan(s) have warmed in color and are set, but still jiggle when the cups/dish are touched. A sharp knife inserted near the center should come out clean. Carefully remove baking pan from oven and transfer flan(s) from water bath to a cooling rack. When cooled to room temperature, cover and chill 4 hours or overnight. Flan can be made a day in advance, covered, and chilled until ready to unmold.

5. To serve, run a thin knife around edges of cups or dish to loosen flan. Turn cups out onto small plates. For a

large flan, invert a serving plate over the top of dish. Holding the dish and plate securely together, quickly invert. Caramel will pour over and around flan(s). Drizzle any remaining caramel over flan(s) before serving.

Cook`s Note: Recipe may be doubled. Caramelize the sugar using only 1 tbsp. of water for both recipes or it will take twice as long.

Nutritional Information: 2/3 cup serving 225 calories; 3g fat; 33g carbohydrate; 0 fiber; 4g protein;

124mg cholesterol; 48mg sodium

Traditional Nutritional Information: ½ cup 475 Calories; 18g Fat; 34g carbohydrates; 0 Fiber; 6g protein;

250mg cholesterol; 102mg sodium

