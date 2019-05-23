Let’s do the “Twist”; Utah’s hottest bar, bistro & social club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Twist Bar, Bistro and Social Club sits at 32 Exchange Place in Salt Lake City. The building used to be a boiler room, which heated all of the buildings around it. In 1978 it was put on the National Registry of Historical Buildings.

Today it's the hottest spot in the capital city!

It offers a nice variety of wines so there's something for everyone... and when it comes to beer they're all about supporting local breweries.

Twist also features a chef who's been to culinary school so you'll experience fine dining without the fine dining hassle.

Come for brunch, lunch or dinner. Every day there's an $8 lunch special, and they'll get you in and out in 30 minutes. That special runs until 3pm every day. Then there's "Appy Hour"... stop by after work for appetizer specials.

Speaking of specials: Twist is offering a "Tattoo Discount". If you tattoo the Twist logo on your body somewhere you can show in public, you'll get 15 percent off food for life!

Find the menu and more at: twistslc.com.