× Legislature hosting first tax town hall at capitol complex

SALT LAKE CITY – State lawmakers are holding a public meeting to talk about the taxes Utah citizens pay.

As part of the legislature’s proposed overhaul of the Utah tax code, the public is invited to voice concerns and talk about tax reform Thursday, May 30, at 5:00 p.m. at the state capitol complex.

The meeting will be held in Senate Building room No. 210.

A bill including a sales tax on services imploded after public pushback during the last legislative session.