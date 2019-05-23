Legislature hosting first tax town hall at capitol complex

Posted 9:36 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38PM, May 23, 2019

Spring at the Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY – State lawmakers are holding a public meeting to talk about the taxes Utah citizens pay.

As part of the legislature’s proposed overhaul of the Utah tax code, the public is invited to voice concerns and talk about tax reform Thursday, May 30, at 5:00 p.m. at the state capitol complex.

The meeting will be held in Senate Building room No. 210.

A bill including a sales tax on services imploded after public pushback during the last legislative session.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.