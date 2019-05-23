Jackknifed semitrailer delaying SB I-215 in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A jackknifed semitrailer is blocking all lanes except the right one on southbound Interstate 215 near 700 North.
The Utah Highway Patrol said the 700 North on-ramp to I-215 is closed and there is no estimate as to when all lanes will be reopened.
Sgt. Nick Street with UHP said the driver of the semitrailer was trying to avoid something a passenger car did but ended up hitting the center barrier.
One trooper is on the scene and crews are waiting on a heavy-duty wrecker to clean things up.
Salt Lake City Fire is also assisting in cleaning up a small fuel spill, according to UHP.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.