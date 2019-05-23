× Jackknifed semitrailer delaying SB I-215 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A jackknifed semitrailer is blocking all lanes except the right one on southbound Interstate 215 near 700 North.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the 700 North on-ramp to I-215 is closed and there is no estimate as to when all lanes will be reopened.

Sgt. Nick Street with UHP said the driver of the semitrailer was trying to avoid something a passenger car did but ended up hitting the center barrier.

One trooper is on the scene and crews are waiting on a heavy-duty wrecker to clean things up.

Salt Lake City Fire is also assisting in cleaning up a small fuel spill, according to UHP.

We have a heavy duty wrecker en-route to this one. We should be able to get it out of traffic shortly. Thank you for you patience. No injuries. Traffic still getting by on the shoulder. @slcfire crews are assisting with a fuel leak clean-up. https://t.co/CzepmlM2zO — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) May 23, 2019

Crash

SB I-215 W at MP 23 (700 N) Salt Lake Co.

2 Left Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 4:52 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) May 23, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.