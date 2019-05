× Police investigating home explosion in Tooele

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele City Fire and Police are investigating an explosion that rocked a neighborhood and sent some people to the hospital.

According to police, the explosion happened near 1000 West and 880 South just after 5:30 p.m.

FOX 13 has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.