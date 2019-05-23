Hogle Zoo’s fun, new art exhibit is a serious lesson wrapped in plastic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Every piece of plastic ever made, still exists today," said Erica Hansen, community relations manager with Utah's Hogle Zoo.

Erica stopped by to tell us about a new art exhibit at the zoo that has a serious message! Washed Ashore is an installment of 15 sculptures made entirely of trash found in our oceans. The artist who founded this project is a graduate of the University of Utah, Angela Haseltine Pozzi.

Erica said, "These 'sea creatures' help educate visitors on the impact plastics and pollution have on our environment. It's neat for kids to spot the flip-flop or the straws and make the connection that they can become waste."

In addition to raising awareness about plastic waste, the zoo has also been making eco-friendly fixes in their on-site establishments.

Erica said, "We no longer have plastic bags in the gift shop, we don't sell straws. We've switched from selling plastic water bottles to aluminum water bottles because they're easier to recycle."

You can support the zero-waste movement by visiting the zoo and seeing Washed Ashore, which kicks off this Memorial Day weekend 2019 and goes through September 30.

Warthogs are also new this summer, as is a new home for meerkats.

Find out more by visiting hoglezoo.org.