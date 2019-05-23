3 patriotic ways to dress up a wreath made of fresh fronds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Hogg founded EmieJames with Lisa Pack and Marne' Grange. They say EmieJames' purpose is helping women celebrate their life and home with monthly workshops and beautiful artisan goods.

Today, EmieJames showed us how to make a fresh boxwood wreath that can easily be dressed up for Memorial Day (or any holiday, for that matter!).

Emily said, "Boxwood can be found at any floral shop or even in your own backyard. Other greenery you can use in place of the boxwood are Bay Leaf, or Oregonia greenery."

Emily then showed us three different ways to add Memorial Day flair. First she recommended white Status and silk red Geraniums in the wreath. Secondly, you can decorate the wreath with mini American flags. Lastly, we can use red, white and blue ribbon tied on directly, or tied to a wire stick and nestled into the greenery.

ABOUT EMIEJAMES

At EmieJames, you will not only find unique home decor, gifts, jewelry and gorgeous fresh flowers, but also a place where you can learn new skills and talents through their monthly workshop schedules. Some of the workshops EmieJames offers are wreath making, floral arranging, hand lettering, jewelry making and cooking. Find out more from them by visiting emiejames.com.