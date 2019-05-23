12 packing hacks for easier Memorial Day travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

I am an organizational tyrant when it comes to packing for a trip, because I know a little effort on the front end makes everything so much easier when you're on the road!

So I'm giving you my best packing hacks in hope you can fit more in your suitcase, and protect your stuff from getting damaged!

- Put your necklaces in straws so they don't get tangled

-Keep all liquids in a sealed bag

- Pack dress shirts like retailers do, then use a rolled-up belt to support the neck

- Place shower cap around bottom of shoes, then stuff shoes with socks and underwear

-Use contact cases for foundation and makeup remover

-Use plastic sheets under bottle caps to prevent leaks in your toiletries

-Pack hats with items (like bras!) to support it

-You can also pack undies in the cups of your bras to support them

-Put a dryer sheet in your suitcase to keep it fresh

-Remember to put heavy stuff by the wheels so you don't smush all of your delicates

-Wear your heavier items instead of packing them (like coats and hiking boots)

-If you're packing a lunch, use a frozen sponge to keep it cold. It's not liquid so it will get through security, and it's lightweight, and re-freezable for the flight home