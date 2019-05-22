Utah Co. Commissioner Nathan Ivie publicly comes out as gay

PROVO, Utah — Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie has publicly come out as gay.

In a video statement he released on Wednesday, the Republican county commissioner disclosed his sexual orientation.

“I’m sharing my story with you today, because I know I need to be honest with my friends, my family and my neighbors in Utah County,” he said. “What I have to say is not easy for me and may not be taken well by everyone who hears that. I understand that.”

Commissioner Ivie then announces he is gay.

“That’s my reality,” he said on the video.

The commissioner said he has spent decades “wrestling with who I am,” but also says he is still the same person he has always been. He detailed a suicide attempt as a young man and announced he is separating with his wife, whom he describes as his best friend and supporter.

Watch the video here:

“I feel liberated,” Commissioner Ivie told FOX 13 shortly after the video was posted.

The commissioner said he has no plans to leave office or leave the Republican party. He said he will push forward on issues of agricultural protection and creating a special court program dealing with domestic violence issues.

Given the deep conservative and religious background of Utah County, Commissioner Ivie said he believed that his constituents would support him.

“I have faith in the people of this county, because the people in this county are good,” he told FOX 13.

His fellow commissioner, Tanner Ainge, offered words of support.

My instinct is just to embrace @IvieNathan. Today I stand with him as a friend, valued colleague, and fellow Republican. His story will provide strength and hope to those feeling the lonely despair that almost took his life and has taken too many in our community #HeartOfUtah https://t.co/sm7Iv9TI3G — Tanner Ainge (@TannerAinge) May 22, 2019

Commissioner Ivie was outspoken last year about the Freedom Festival’s attempts to ban LGBTQ support groups from participating in the annual parade. The Utah Co. Commission threatened to withhold funding unless the groups were allowed in.

The commissioner said he made the decision to come out himself to help youth who may be struggling with their sexual orientation.

“I think the biggest thing I would say is, ‘You’re valued, you’re loved, you have something incredible to contribute in simply being you,'” he said. “We need that in our community.”

Commissioner Ivie spoke with FOX 13 between meetings on county business, and he insisted he was not adopting labels and his disclosure is one part of himself.

“Life carries on like it always has. I love my horses, my family, my kids. What happens for me is, life goes on like it always does. This doesn’t fundamentally change who I am,” he said. “It’s a small component of me and life carries on.”