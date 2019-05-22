This travel trailer won Best in Show, and it can be yours this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We visited Parris RV South in time for Memorial Day weekend, where co-owner Dori Parris gave us a tour of the 2019 Lance 2375 Trailer.

Lance Camper 2375 travel trailer highlights:

• Two Entry/Exit Doors

• Semi-Private Bedroom

• Sleeps Four

• 2-Year Structural Limited Warranty

• Azdel Insulation

• RV Pro "Best of Show"

Not only will you consider this Lance Camper travel trailer to be one of your favorite models on the market, but so will everyone else because this trailer has received RV Pro's "Best of Show" title. The single slide adds extra room for you and your family to lounge and relax in the living area while dinner is being prepared on the 3-burner range top in the kitchen. When it comes time for bed, you will find it peaceful sleeping on the walk-around queen-size bed in the semi-private bedroom, and because this unit can sleep four people, your whole family will rest comfortably each night.

In order to keep this trailer both sound proof and insulated, Lance Camper has included Azdel, a thermoplastic composite, into the walls of this structure so that you can travel confidently, even when the weather isn't ideal, and because the fresh water tank has been enclosed, insulated, and heated, you never have to worry about your water supply freezing over. The Lite-Ply building material that has been used in the construction of this trailer is a stronger and lighter wood than most, and it keeps this unit long lasting and durable. All of this is backed by a 2-year structural limited warranty so that the only thing you need to focus on is the fun that awaits you each time you take this trailer out for your next journey.

Parris RV

4360 South State, Murray & 5545 South State, Murray

801-268-1110

ParrisRV.com