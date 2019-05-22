SLC mayoral candidates pledge to get the city on 100% renewable energy faster than Mayor Biskupski’s plan

SALT LAKE CITY — Three candidates for mayor are vowing to get the city on 100% renewable energy on a faster timeline than Mayor Jackie Biskupski has proposed.

In a rare joint statement, David Garbett, Stan Penfold and Christian Harrison pledged to have Salt Lake City on renewable energy by 2023.

In an interview with FOX 13, Biskupksi announced she has moved up Salt Lake City’s goal to have residences, businesses and buildings on 100% renewable energy sources from 2032 to 2030. Rocky Mountain Power said the goal was ambitious but doable.

The mayoral candidates clearly felt it wasn’t aggressive enough.

“We commend the move, but it is not enough. While this was once ambitious, we now have even less time to curb greenhouse gas emissions and to join the global effort to reverse the course of climate change. The science is clear: we must act sooner. The window for meaningful action is closing, and 2030 is too far into the future,” the mayoral candidates said in their statement.

Mayor Biskupski is not seeking re-election. Garbett, Penfold and Harrison are among nine candidates seeking to replace her.