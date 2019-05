× Salt Lake City Police searching for assault suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of assault.

According to police, the victim suffered significant facial injuries after being assaulted by the man in the images.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 19-87693.

