Rudy Gobert named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — For the third-straight season, Rudy Gobert was named to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team Wednesday.

The 7-foot-1 center ended the 2018-19 season with career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (12.9) and assists (2.0) per game and helped the Jazz finish with the second-best defensive rating in the league (105.2).

Gobert posted the best defensive box plus-minus in the NBA (5.0) while contesting the second-most shots per game (16) and finished with 187 blocks, which was the second-highest total.

No other NBA player has blocked more shots than Gobert over the last three years (530).

Gobert is also a top-three finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year Award, which will be announced on June 24.

Oklahoma City's Paul George and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo are the other finalists for the award.