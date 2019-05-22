× Police searching for missing Wyoming man

LYMAN, Wyo. — Lyman Police are asking for help in locating a missing 92-year-old man with onset dementia who they believe is not prepared for colder weather.

James Pritchard was last heard from on Friday and his vehicle, a 2013 grey GMC truck with a camper shell and Wyoming registration 19-722, is also missing from his property, according to police.

Police said Pritchard enjoys fishing and spending time in the mountains and may have traveled to remote locations.

Anyone with information about Pritchard or his vehicle is asked to contact dispatch at 307-783-1000.