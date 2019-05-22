× Latter-day Saint temple in St. George to close in November for renovations, remain closed until 2022

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the St. George Temple will close November 4 of this year and remain closed through 2022.

The structure, which was constructed in pioneer times, will undergo “extensive structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and finish work.”

“This is one of the beautiful, premier temples in the Church,” said Brent Roberts, managing director of the Church’s Special Projects Department. “Latter-day Saints have worshiped here for almost 150 years. However, the building has worn out over time, and it is once again time for us to refresh and strengthen this historic structure for future generations to enjoy.”

The project will include new walkways, landscaping and water features. A new bride’s exit and plaza will be added to the east side of the annex while a new baptistery entrance and exit will be added on the temple’s south side.

The upper portion of the existing annex will be replaced with a design that complements the architecture of the temple.

According to a press release, construction began in November of 1871 and the temple was dedicated in April of 1877.

The temple will be open to visitors during an open house period once the work is complete, and after that it will be dedicated. Dedicated temples are only open to members of the faith who have a temple recommend.

More details and renderings are available here.