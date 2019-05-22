× Injured Montana trooper Wade Palmer leaves Utah hospital after nine-week stay

SALT LAKE CITY — Nine weeks after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the neck, face and head, Montana trooper Wade Palmer left University Hospital in Salt Lake City to be transferred to a hospital close to home.

Palmer suffered the wounds on March 15 as he was investigating a shooting in Missoula that left one person dead and two others injured the night before.

He was initially treated at St. Patrick Hospital, then airlifted to University of Utah Hospital, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma in extremely critical condition.

After regaining consciousness in early April, Palmer was moved from University of Utah Hospital’s Neuro Critical Care Unit to the Neuro Acute Care Unit.

As he left the hospital Wednesday, Palmer was seen wearing protective headgear. His right arm was in a sling, and his left was operating an elbow crutch.

But Palmer broke a smile for those who cheered him on as he walked from an SUV at the TAC Air runway to board a private plane back to Montana.

Members of Palmer’s family, the Montana Department of Justice, University Police, the Utah Highway Patrol and others were at the airport Wednesday to wish him well as he departed for the return trip.

“We are absolutely thrilled that Wade is coming home,” said Colonel Tom Butler, Montana Highway Patrol, in a news release sent to FOX 13. “From the very beginning, he has received the best possible medical care and I know that it saved his life. Words cannot express my gratitude to all of the health care providers in Missoula and Salt Lake City who have cared for him during these past two months. Wade has a long road ahead, but I am glad that he will be traveling that road here in Montana with his family, friends, and fellow troopers at his side.”