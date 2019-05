Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What do you do with your makeup routine once the sun's out? Beauty guru Muchacha Mary stopped by to teach us the following:

• Is makeup with SPF as effective as sunscreen?

• Steps on how to incorporate SPF into your makeup regime.

• How to reapply SPF over your makeup throughout the day with setting sprays featuring SPF, SPF powders and spray-on sunscreen.

•Lip products w/sunscreen

Find more from Mary on her blog and Instagram.