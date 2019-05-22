9/11 memorial arrives in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An elaborate, in-depth 9/11 memorial exhibit has been traveling the country since 2013 and it arrived in Utah Wednesday ahead of its opening Thursday.

The traveling tribute was launched by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Along with the exhibit, the surrounding grounds will feature additional tributes.

The opening ceremony is at 11 a.m. Thursday with tours starting immediately after and the full schedule is below.

9/11 NEVER FORGET MOBILE EXHIBIT

CENTENNIAL PARK – WEST VALLEY CITY

Thursday, May 23    11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 24             2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 25     10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Never Forget Run:  Saturday, 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 26          10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 27        10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28          2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29  2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

