9/11 memorial arrives in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An elaborate, in-depth 9/11 memorial exhibit has been traveling the country since 2013 and it arrived in Utah Wednesday ahead of its opening Thursday.

The traveling tribute was launched by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Along with the exhibit, the surrounding grounds will feature additional tributes.

The opening ceremony is at 11 a.m. Thursday with tours starting immediately after and the full schedule is below.

9/11 NEVER FORGET MOBILE EXHIBIT

CENTENNIAL PARK – WEST VALLEY CITY

Thursday, May 23 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, May 24 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 25 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Never Forget Run: Saturday, 9:00 a.m.

Sunday, May 26 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday, May 27 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.