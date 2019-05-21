What is homeopathic medicine, and why use it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You may have seen it at a grocery store or heard a friend talking about homeopathic remedies, but how is it different than Western medicine? Tammy Anderson Ward, founder of Hope Haven Events, stopped by ahead of the Energy Healing Conference to share the following information with us.

You may be asking yourself, "What is energy medicine?" Tammy explains it this way: "I have a great definition from Dr. David Feinstein. 'Conventional medicine, at its foundation, focuses on the biochemistry of cells, tissue, and organs. Energy Medicine, at its foundation, focuses on the energy fields of the body that organize and control the growth and repair of cells, tissue, and organs. Changing impaired energy patterns may be the most efficient, least invasive way to improve the vitality of organs, cells, and psyche.'"

Tammy says there are a lot of things you can do to help balance and boost your energies, and most of them can be found in health food stores.

This conference features dozens of classes and hundreds of vendors.

Energy Healing Conference

June 21 - 22, 2019, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days

Salt Palace Convention Center

Tickets are still available at energyhealingconference.com. Use coupon code "FOX13" and save $10 on a general admission ticket that covers both days.