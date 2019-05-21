× U.S. Marshals capture Utah man wanted for attempted murder

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man who had been on the run since early April was captured in Portland, Oregon, according to a press release from the Kaysville Police Department and the United States Marshals Service.

Jay Dewayne Burrus pulled out a gun and shot at two people who he was in a fight with April 5 in Kaysville, police say. The fight may have been about a woman Burrus had been dating, the press release states.

After Burrus fled, deputies and officers from the United States Marshals Service, District of Utah and Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (VFAST) were able to track Burrus to Portland.

Marshals identified a car in Portland and saw Burrus get into it and drive to the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles to register the car, according to law enforcement. He was arrested there and will be extradited to Utah.

“Our fugitive hunters are tenacious,” said Marshal Matthew D. Harris. “They are the best in the business.”

Although Burrus is in police custody, police would still like to verify his whereabouts when he was a “fugitive from justice.” Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Josh Steadman at jsteadman@kaysvillecity.com.