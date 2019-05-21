× Thousands sign petition for Danny DeVito to play Wolverine

A petition for Danny DeVito to succeed Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine is quickly gaining steam.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition had gained nearly 5,000 signatures and counting.

“The only man able to take the throne after Hugh Jackman. We believe that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito,” a description on the petition says.

