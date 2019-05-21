There are a lot of volunteer options at this year’s Utah Pride Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Utah Pride Center is in need of hundreds of volunteers to fill thousands of hours of volunteer shifts for this year's Utah Pride Festival and Parade.

It's coming up on June 1-2, 2019.

Ash Houghton is returning for her third year as volunteer director and this is her sixth year volunteering for the festival. Ash joined us with what you could be doing if you sign up as a volunteer.

Volunteers will receive two festival passes, a t-shirt, and a water bottle for participating.

Volunteer opportunities include:

Help the Sustainability/ Green Team keep patrons hydrated and festival grounds clean

Pouring beer/wine or selling soda with the Beverage Team

Work in one of 5 bars, bar backing or bartending

Help take tickets and get patrons in the door

Provide security for backstage areas

If you'd like more information please visit: utahpridecenter.org.