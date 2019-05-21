String of golf courses burglarized across Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH -- Golf courses across the state have been targeted in a string of burglaries starting a month ago.

Burglars tried to bash in the front door of the Bonneville Golf Course, but when that didn’t work, they went through the back window.

“They came in and got the safe,” said Jeff Maudlin, an Assistant Golf Professional at the course. “They used a desk chair to wheel it to the window, tossed it out and then they were gone.”

The damage done and the money in the safe added up to about $10,000 lost for Bonneville.

“It’s a hit for sure,” said Maudlin.

The burglary happened back in April, but Bountiful Ridge reported a similar burglary on Sunday.

Others report they saw two men dressed in masks and gloves stealing their safes.

“The patterns seem quite the same,” Maudlin said.

Changing things up, Maudlin said they’ve beefed up their security cameras and more to protect their golf course — hoping police can catch these burglars.