Semitrailer rollover forces closure on I-80 in SLC

Posted 2:32 pm, May 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:06PM, May 21, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A semitrailer hauling potatoes rolled Tuesday afternoon, forcing the closure of eastbound I-80 near the junction with I-15 in Salt Lake City Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened near milepost 119, close to 1000 W.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, no one was injured in the crash, but “Clean-up of the entire scene is going to take some time,” according to a UHP tweet, which was posted shortly after 3 p.m.

Drivers are urged to use SR-201 or surface streets to avoid the area.

 

 

 

