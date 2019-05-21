One killed, one injured after hail storm contributes to crash on I-15 in Beaver

Posted 7:57 am, May 21, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

SOUTHERN UTAH — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on I-15 in Beaver Monday afternoon, and troopers said an isolated hail storm contributed to the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol states the deadly crash occurred just before 4 p.m. near mile post 110 on I-15 as an isolated hail storm covered the roadway and made conditions slushy.

Troopers said the driver of a Durango was going too fast for the slushy conditions and lost control. The vehicle rolled onto its left side and struck a large freeway sign.

The post of the sign crushed the vehicle’s roof.

A female passenger was killed and the female driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.