Off-duty New York firefighter attacked by teens after defending elderly couple: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — An off-duty FDNY firefighter was attacked after he defended an elderly couple from a group of teens in New York City Saturday morning, police said.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the firefighter, 38, intervened after witnessing a group of teenagers harassing an elderly couple in the vicinity of 86th Street and Third Avenue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

One of the teens sucker-punched the man from behind and pushed him to the ground, then the group repeatedly struck and stomped the man's head and body, according to police.

The victim suffered a concussion to his head and broken teeth, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The group wanted for questioning in connection to the attack are described as three females and three males between 15 and 17 years old.

The victim is now at home recovering.